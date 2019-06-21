Abandoned sailboat removed from water off of Highway 74

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County officials say a boat sitting off the highway 74 bridge on the Brunswick River since February has finally been removed by the owner.
The abandoned boat was first encountered in 2017 in Brunswick County waters. An incident report from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office confirms the owner was cited in July of 2017 for abandoning the sinking sailboat.
According to Emily Flax of the sheriff’s office, the vessel has gone through abandoned boat protocol several times through different owners. The most recent court order mandated the boat be removed by August 2019.
The sheriff’s office was notified the boat was removed Wednesday. It had been left in the Brunswick River since February. It was removed for a short time, but was placed back in the same location again in May.
Brunswick County adopted an abandoned boat ordinance in 2017. It gives the sheriff’s office enforcement authority, and outlines penalties for violations and disposal of abandoned vessels.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.