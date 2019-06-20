WPD introduces new gunfire detection software for better patrols

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Within the past week, New Hanover County has seen multiple shootings with multiple injuries. All the more reason for the Wilmington Police Department to upgrade their current ShotSpotter technology.
“The goal is to prevent crime. The goal is...the success will be the crime won’t occur because we’ll be there before it happens," said Police Chief Ralph Evangelous.
ShotSpotter Missions is, basically, the Pro version of ShotSpotter — the city’s gunfire detection system. It uses artificial intelligence to help police better patrol areas and anticipate where crime could happen next based on past data, season and day, and upcoming events. All of this without using racial bias or favoring locations that already have a bad history with crime.
“We got historic data that we know where shots are being fired, where people are being shot, we know that, that’s there,"said Evangelous. "Now if we can get there before it happens, and prevent it... that’s a win for everybody.”
The Wilmington Police Department has used ShotSpotter Flex to locate gunfire since 2012. The current equipment allows the police to pick up and locate gunshots after the fact of the shots firing. While this has sped up response time and made for better safety, it’s cause isn’t to prevent shootings due to patrol areas.
Chief Evangelous said they new software can expect to be up and running by the end of the Summer.
