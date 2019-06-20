Under Contract: Sale pending for Market North Apartments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market North Apartments is expected to be sold early next month, according to a top official with the Seattle-based company working to purchase the property, ending months of speculation about the hurricane-battered property’s status.
Property management shuttered the property after Hurricane Florence severely damaged many of the complex’s 204 Section 8-subsidized rental units, displacing more than 700 residents.
The complex, currently owned by California-based Foundation for Affordable Housing, has remained closed since the September 2018 storm, and slow progress on repairs fueled rumors it would be sold and redeveloped into high-end apartments, like other nearby apartment complexes.
Scott Langan, Principal/Director of Development for Vitus, a housing real estate developer with offices in Seattle and New York, said on Thursday the company expects the sale to go through early the week of July 8.
Addressing community concerns, Langan said the property will still have a Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments Contract to “preserve affordability and protect the residents long term."
“We’re waiting for HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) to finish up some paperwork, Langan said. “We expect rehabilitation of the property to start right after [the sale is finalized].”
Langan explained rehabilitation wouldn’t just be limited to fixing exterior and interior portions damaged by the storm, but “all new everything,” including appliances in the units.
“We want [Market North residents] to not only have their homes again, but something new and sustainable,” Langan said. “We want them back and we want them happy.”
Vitus plans to rehabilitate the complex in phases, according to Langan, with the first 30 units expected to be move-in ready by September of this year. Langan said the goal is to have 30 units rehabilitated each month after that, with the property 100% completed by March 2020.
“We’ll be working with a relocation company to coordinate moving Market North’s residents back in when their unit is complete,” Langan explained.
Most of Market North’s tenants have their rent subsidized by the federal government’s Section 8 housing programs. For those not in a federal program, Langan said future rent increases are possible, but would not come immediately after the property reopens.
Langan said Charlotte-based AHI Development has assisted Vitus with the purchase.
