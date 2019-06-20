Southport crews recover body of man who drowned retrieving boat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew confirms emergency crews pulled the body of an adult male from the water Thursday morning.
The man was in the water after trying to retrieve his boat, which floated away, according to Chief Drew.
Southport Fire Department received the call about a distressed swimmer near the NC Wildlife Ramp on Fish Factory Road at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. At 9:05 a.m. the water rescue team located the man’s body.
The victim was taken to the Dosher Memorial Hospital Morgue. The person’s name has not been announced.
The drowning is under investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
