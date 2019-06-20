Sounds of Summer concert scheduled for TONIGHT has been canceled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Due to the threat of severe weather moving into the area this afternoon and into the evening hours, Thursday night’s Sounds of Summer concert has been canceled.
The concert, featuring Port City Shakedown, has been rescheduled for August 15. We’ll hope to see you then!
See the entire Sounds of Summer concert lineup here: http://a.pgtb.me/DZS6vS
Stay tuned to WECT on-air and on-line for the latest weather developments; download the WECT Weather app in the Apple App or Google Play store for interactive radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and watches and warnings being sent to your phone using the GPS signal to pinpoint your location in relation to the watch or warning.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.