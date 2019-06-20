Short-term costs, long-term savings: Attorney General says ‘Raise the Age’ will have benefits for years to come

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Less than six months before North Carolina’s Raise the Age law takes effect, Attorney General Josh Stein wants citizens — and law enforcement — to know the state understands their concerns.
In late summer 2017, North Carolina became the final state to adopt Raise the Age legislation, which will change how the judicial system handles teens ages 16 and 17.
Instead of being automatically tried as adults, the new law requires 16 and 17-year-olds be tried as minors unless a prosecutor specifically asks and gets the court’s permission for cases of violent crime.
Stein said those cases are typically few and far between, and the new law would focus on rehabilitation, rather than unreasonable punishment.
“The vast majority of young people who commit crimes are not committing violent felonies. Only about 3 percent are violent felonies," Stein said.
Stein said that doesn’t mean young offenders are being let off the hook, because he said they still need to account for their mistakes and choices.
"That means the 97 percent now have a chance to be treated as teenagers to increase the chances that down the road, they will be healthy, happy, productive citizens, which is what we want for all young people,” said Stein.
That rehabilitation, however, comes at a cost.
Stein said several counties are in the same position — one the state recognizes will be an inconvenience.
“We are expanding the juvenile system at the same time we’re shrinking the adult system, and that requires a change and resources and increase and resources for juvenile," Stein said. "It means you may need to hold juveniles somewhere separate from where they used to be held.”
That front-end cost was always part of the legislation. However, the change is expected to result in cost savings for counties, because it will reduce the number of teens that transition into adult inmates.
“There’s going to be a big long term savings over the years, by doing this change, because we are not going to be incarcerating young people in adult prison for extended periods of time," said Stein.
The attorney general says there is legislation in the works as part of the budgeting process that suggests the state pick up some of the tab on the Raise the Age costs.
“There is an upfront cost, and the state recognizes that, and the legislature is forming its budget right now and I and many others are urging them to make sure that they appropriate the funds necessary to make this a success,” Stein said.
