Popular Wrightsville Beach bar can serve liquor again

The current owner and operator of Red Dog’s, Andrew Brothers, received an updated temporary ABC permit Monday, which allows Red Dog’s to serve liquor as well. Through a public records search, WECT learned the ABC Commission and Red Dog’s agreed that as a stipulation for receiving the liquor permit, the bar's owner will hire law enforcement officers to be on-site during peak hours of 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights it is open for business.