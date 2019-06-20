Popular Wrightsville Beach bar can serve liquor again

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A bar in Wrightsville Beach has received a permit to sell liquor along with beer and wine for the first time in nearly three years. The town of Wrightsville Beach isn’t happy about the reopening and is contesting that permit.
Red Dog’s on North Lumina Avenue received a temporary ABC permit and reopened its doors selling beer and wine on April 18.
The current owner and operator of Red Dog’s, Andrew Brothers, received an updated temporary ABC permit Monday, which allows Red Dog’s to serve liquor as well. Through a public records search, WECT learned the ABC Commission and Red Dog’s agreed that as a stipulation for receiving the liquor permit, the bar's owner will hire law enforcement officers to be on-site during peak hours of 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights it is open for business.
The full details of that agreement and what law enforcement agency will be hired haven’t been worked out. Red Dog's is operating as a private club, which is required by the state for establishments that serve liquor but do not serve food.
Town lawyer Brian Edes has filed a Petition for a Contested Case Hearing regarding the issuing of the permit in April. The town believes the ABC Commission failed to adequately consider all statutes.
Former owner Charlie Maultsby lost his liquor and beer permits in November 2016.
