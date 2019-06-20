Nightly closures on Isabel Holmes Bridge to begin tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nightly closures will begin Thursday, June 20, for the Isabel Holmes Bridge as preservation repairs get under way.
The closure will begin at 7 p.m. and all lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.
Closures will continue between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. every Sunday through Thursday.
Repair work on the bridge is expected to last through the spring of 2021.
According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the $17.9 million contract for the repairs was awarded in February to PCL Civil Constructors, Inc. of Raleigh.
“The project area will be just under a half mile long and includes the removal and replacement of the grid deck, repairs of the concrete deck and riding surface on the bridge, as well as, remodeling the control house and painting,” NCDOT officials said in a news release.
