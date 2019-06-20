Man arrested in murder-for-hire plot on mob-connected father, brother, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - A New York man is under arrest for plotting to kill his mob-connected father and brother.
Anthony Zottola appeared in federal court in Brooklyn Tuesday.
Federal prosecutors said after two years of plotting to kill his father and brother, Zottola, 41, finally found some success late last year in a McDonald’s parking lot. He is now one of nine charged with the murder-for-hire conspiracy.
Zottola was arraigned Tuesday for hiring members of the Bloods gang to try and kill his older brother Salvatore Zottola last July.
The incident was captured on surveillance video.
Anthony Zottola and eight other co-conspirators have also been charged with successfully killing his mafia associate father, 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, as he was going through a McDonalds drive-through.
Court documents show the younger Zottola had been going after his father for at least two years.
Prosecutors highlighted one text message exchange after a failed hit in November of 2017.
One would-be hitman with the last name “Shelton” wrote in code “Like we’re talking about filming a movie.”
“The star stormed off set and I think it spooked him. You should see it, security checking everyone like they in the airport,” the man said, according to court documents.
Zottola responded: “That is why we need to get the final scene before the star doesn’t come back.”
Then in December of 2017, on the day of another failed hit on Zottola’s father, he wrote: “We have to finish the film asap because now I am really messed up if we don’t by tonight. I got the keys to the dressing room.”
Zottola was denied bail. It was revealed in court he has millions of dollars in properties he could use as a resource.
