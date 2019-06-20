The Honor Foundation helps hundreds of families transition from active duty service to civilian careers

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Honor Foundation (THF) is a non-profit organization that has helped nearly 500 families transition from active duty service to civilian careers, higher education, or entrepreneurship.
Only 13% of Navy SEALS and Special Operators have a job the day they get out of Active Duty Service.
THF is a 13-week executive-level transition institute for Special Operations Forces who will be leaving active duty within 12 to 24 months. The Camp LeJeune Campus in Surf City serves the Marine Raiders of Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC). MARSOC’s compound is located in Sneads Ferry.
There are four branches and one is located in North Carolina at the CFCC Surf City Campus which makes it a central location to those station at Sneads Ferry and Jacksonville.
“We’re laser focused on supporting special operations forces and this campus is focused on serving special operation forces from MARSOC,” says David Pouleris, the Director of Programs at THF Camp Lejeune Campus. “If an individual is transitioning from MARSOC whether they are an operator or a support individual, anybody within the SOCOM umbrella who served honorably during their time and service is eligible for this program.”
Pouleris retired from MARSOC last August and knows the anxiety and fear of not knowing what to do post-military life. That’s how he’s making it his mission to help others like him.
“We don’t measure success based off if you get a job,” says Pouleris. “What THF wants to do is that we want that individual to find fulfillment and find purpose in their next stage in life. For the 15, 20, 30 years that this individual has been in active duty, they’ve gained fulfillment and they’ve gained a purpose and they’ve gained direction through their service on active duty and now, when they’re transitioning and they’re leaving, they’re going to have to find that all on their own."
In just five years since THF began, most fellows have careers, are enrolled in school, or are starting a businesses within 90 days of leaving Active Duty Service.
“The mission of The Honor Foundation is to serve others with honor for life so their next mission is clear and continues to impact the world,” says Pouleris.
The Fall 2019 cohort currently have 22 enrolled and they are a few spots left. For more information on The Honor Foundation and to apply, click here.
