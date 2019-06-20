The Honor Foundation helps hundreds of families transition from active duty service to civilian careers

“We don’t measure success based off if you get a job,” says Pouleris. “What THF wants to do is that we want that individual to find fulfillment and find purpose in their next stage in life. For the 15, 20, 30 years that this individual has been in active duty, they’ve gained fulfillment and they’ve gained a purpose and they’ve gained direction through their service on active duty and now, when they’re transitioning and they’re leaving, they’re going to have to find that all on their own."