First Alert Forecast: clusters of strong, gusty storms late Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi on a Thursday! As this hot, sunny day develops, please keep an eye to the western sky and your WECT Weather App. Feisty storms are likely to fire over the western Carolinas and march into the Cape Fear Region by evening. Some of the storm cells could bring briefly torrential rain, spells of intense lightning, and bursts of strong winds.
If your garden happens to miss out on any of these quenching downpours, you might elect to flip on the sprinkler Friday and Saturday as these days will feature very low rain chances and quite high temperatures. Appropriate heat, you may say, for summer! The new season officially arrives with the summer solstice at 11:54 a.m. EDT Friday.
Catch your full, fiery forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington here. And remember: anytime, on your terms, you can view a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.