Duke star Zion Williamson selected No.1 in 2019 NBA Draft

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Duke phenom Zion Williamson will be headed to New Orleans as the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Coming off of a season that culminated in a Naismith Player of the Year award, among countless others, the high-flying Williamson will likely step into a major role, after the Pelicans traded away another top pick in Anthony Davis to the Lakers.
Williamson averaged 22.6 ppg and 8.9 rpg in his lone season with the Blue Devils. His team’s season ended with an Elite 8 heartbreaking loss to the Michigan State Spartans.
The 6’7 Williamson boasts a powerful frame and will likely cause mismatches at the pro level, despite not having one true position. With the NBA transitioning to a more ‘position-less’ look, Zion should have no problem developing into the star talent many are expecting him to blossom into.
Williamson will likely share the court with incumbent combo guard Jrue Holiday, along with Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram who were acquired via the Anthony Davis trade.
