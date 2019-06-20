DOT hosts meeting on improving intersections of US 17 in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The DOT is soliciting feedback from the public about a project aimed to improve traffic on US 17.
The proposal includes changes to the intersections of U.S. 17 at U.S. 17 Business (Main Street)/ Frontage Road NW, north of Shallotte, and U.S. 17 at U.S. 17 Business (Main Street)/ Old Shallotte Road, south of Shallotte.
According to a press release from the NCDOT, leaders believe building a “reduced conflict intersection” would lessen the chance of dangerous crashes in the area. In a reduced conflict intersection, drivers from a side road can only turn right. To go the other direction or cross the highway, people would have to pull into a dedicated lane and make a u-turn.
The public meeting will be held June 24 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Shallotte Town Hall at 110 Cheers Street. People can drop in any time during the meeting to learn more about the proposal and talk with NCDOT representatives.
Written comments can also be submitted by phone, email or mail and will be accepted through July 24. For additional information, please contact NCDOT Project Manager Michael Bass at 910-341-2000 or consultant Project Manager David Wilver at 919-326-6359. Comments may also be submitted to US-17Shallotte@publicinput.com or 324 Blackwell Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.