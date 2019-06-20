820 doses of heroin seized during arrest of Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is in jail under a $1,125,000 bond after being arrested and charged with selling drugs and having a stolen handgun.
In a news release, the Wilmington Police Department said James Edward White III, 36, was arrested Thursday morning in the 2600 block of Confederate Drive. The WPD SWAT team assisted with executing the search warrant and apprehending White.
His arrest is the result of a two-month investigation by the WPD special investigations division.
White is charged with:
- Four counts of sell/deliver heroin
- Four counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute a controlled substance withing 1,000 feet of a school or park
- Two counts of trafficking heroin
- Two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute heroin
- Four counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Officers seized 820 dosage units and 1.02 grams of raw heroin along with the stolen handgun, $2,500 in caseh, a gram of crack cocaine and five grams of marijuana.
White is being held in the New Hanover County Jail.
