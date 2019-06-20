Columbus County Animal Shelter halts drop-offs through next week after running out of room

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Animal Shelter is slashing its adoption prices and in some cases, by more than half. The shelter’s director is desperate to clear the cages because they’re full. So much so, the shelter has shut down intakes until the situation improves.
“If it wasn’t for rescue groups, I’d probably have to euthanize every week,” said shelter director Loretta Shipman.
Luckily, so far, that hasn’t been an option. The Columbus County Animal Shelter actually has the lowest euthanasia rate in the state of North Carolina.
In a recent presentation to county commissioners, Columbus County Animal Control had 1,782 dogs and 1,854 cats enter the shelter. All of those were adopted out or rescued out to organizations. In 2017-2018, only 152 dogs and cats were euthanized at the request of owners, sickness, severe injury or being extremely vicious animals.
“Just euthanizing because of space? We have not done that yet,” said Shipman. “But it’s getting to the point that it’s getting hot, it’s getting vacation season for everybody, including the rescue groups, so we have no where to place the dogs.”
The overcrowding issue isn’t just a problem in Columbus County.
Jewell Horton, manager of the Pender County Animal Shelter, said they’ve seen a recent uptick as well.
“Even with 16 adoptions yesterday, we had eight come in. We have 103 on-site today,” said Horton. “Unwanted litters, military deploying, the heat and displaced people not back in homes and don’t want their pets suffering, that’s a huge problem.”
In Columbus County, they’re now working the phones to reach out to rescue groups. The shelter is currently off limits for intakes until Monday, June 24.
”I’m going to do a reduced price to the shelter. Our regular price is $135. But in order to get these dogs and cats out for the month of June and July, we’re going to do male dogs for $50 dollars and female dogs for $80,” said Shipman. “We just have to do something to clear these cages."
