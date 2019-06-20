By land and by sea: NHCSO has new tools to keep you safe for summer, hurricane season

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Whether by land or by sea, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has lots of new tools to keep you safe throughout the summer season.
By Sea
In addition to their two current boats, the marine unit now has two new ones and two jet skis. The first boat, a Parker, came from a Port Security Grant. The second, a custom-made Element 13 boat, came out of the NHCSO budget after law enforcement realized how it could have helped during Hurricane Florence.
“With any major event be it Fourth of July and unfortunately for us it was Hurricane Florence, we see new needs or needs that we hadn’t addressed, especially with our new Element 13 boat," said Lt. Jerry Brewer with the NHCSO. "It is able to haul things that we couldn’t haul in the past. From that event we saw that we needed to haul. So that boat was added to our tools that we can use, along with the wave-runners and four-wheelers, and the boats that came from the grant.”
The Element 13 was built specifically for the NHCSO by a local builder. It is a utilitarian boat able to haul two four-wheelers, or a side-by-side on it.
“We needed this boat in the past for Fourth of July, but that’s just one day a year. So now that we see that this boat can address needs from the Hurricane, then it’s an absolute must. We’re able to use that boat for a multitude of different tasks,” Lt. Brewer said.
The sheriff’s office was able to lease the two new jet skis and four-wheeler through a law enforcement program.
“Obviously the skis are even giving us an advantage. We’re able to get certain places faster. The skis need very little water. So if we had to get to a certain area on the Fourth of July or any other holiday weekend we could get there faster to address any issues,” Lt. Brewer explained.
By land
The sheriff’s office also has three new high-water trucks that will allow them easier access for rescues and provide more opportunities to help the community in disaster situations.
They now have two five-ton trucks purchased from independent parties. The trucks were fixed up by former Marines who now serve as deputies. The office also purchased an MRAP armored vehicle directly from the military.
“Those trucks are going to add to our tool belt for a lack of a better word, not just for a hurricane, but obviously that’s one of our big things here,” Brewer said. “That truck can go anywhere, so if we’ve got high water we can go through it, if we need to get to people we can get to people.”
