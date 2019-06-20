By land and by sea: NHCSO has new tools to keep you safe for summer, hurricane season

“With any major event be it Fourth of July and unfortunately for us it was Hurricane Florence, we see new needs or needs that we hadn’t addressed, especially with our new Element 13 boat," said Lt. Jerry Brewer with the NHCSO. "It is able to haul things that we couldn’t haul in the past. From that event we saw that we needed to haul. So that boat was added to our tools that we can use, along with the wave-runners and four-wheelers, and the boats that came from the grant.”