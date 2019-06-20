Boaters beware: Blue Light Laws apply on the water, too

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has more watercraft than ever and they want you to be aware that Blue Light Laws apply to the water, too.
“We’re out here to enforce safety. That includes the blue light law. A lot of people don’t realize that if a law enforcement boat is in the water and its got its blue lights activated, that you’re to slow down, like the move over law on the roads,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer.
Similar to the ‘Move Over Law’ on the roads, if you are within 100 feet of a patrol boat you are to slow down.
If you fail to do so, the NHCSO can pull over boats and write citations for not following the law.
“We’re not out here to stop everybody and cite everybody a ticket. We’re out here to ensure safety and make sure everybody’s having a good time,” Brewer said.
The Blue Light Law applies to law enforcement jet skis as well.
