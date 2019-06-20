‘Avengers: Endgame’ to re-release with new footage

Did someone snap their fingers again?

Marvel is re-releasing 'Endgame' with new footage
June 20, 2019 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 12:47 PM

(CNN) - Can’t get enough Avengers?

You're in luck. Marvel released a new version of the last movie of the franchise with an end-credit scene and other surprises, hitting theaters next weekend.

The new release of “Avengers: Endgame” isn’t an extended cut, but will have a couple new things at the end of the movie, including a tribute and a deleted scene to go along with the already three-hour long film.

It's unclear how many theaters will be showing the new version or how long it will remain in theaters.

“Endgame” has already shot up to the second-highest grossing film of all time, only behind Avatar.

But not by much.

And the re-release could help put it over the top into first place.

