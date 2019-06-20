Acme Smoked Fish recognized as North Carolina Star Site

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of North Carolina’s most recognizable faces was in the Cape Fear region Thursday as Department of Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry congratulated Acme Smoked Fish Corp. on a safety distinction from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Berry, known far and wide for her picture on all licensed North Carolina elevators, spoke to a crowd of Acme employees and executives at the company’s Wilmington-based plant off Highway 421.
Acme was recently named a North Carolina Star Site, a certification given to companies that voluntarily undergo extra training to ensure a safe and healthy workplace.
According to a press release, the Star program focuses on management commitment and leadership, employee involvement and participation, hazard identification and evaluation, hazard prevention and control and safety and health training.
“It takes a lot of hard work over a period of time, with all the employees participating,” Berry said, "And that’s what’s good about Carolina Star. The companies volunteer. There’s no law that requires them to, so they step up, they volunteer, they involve all of their employees to create the best and safest, and healthiest environment they can.”
David Caslow, co-CEO of Acme Smoked Fish, said it took a few years of hard work for the company to make its way through the program, but they were excited to be recognized.
