WPD investigating shooting on 11th Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police officers are on the scene of a shooting Wednesday on 11th Street.
According to Linda Thompson with the Wilmington Police Department, officers are currently investigating the scene in the 200 block of 11th Street.
An officer at the scene told WECT that one person was shot and that police have a person in custody.
One witness told WECT she heard multiple gunshots in the area of 11th and Ann streets.
Gregory Elementary and Williston Middle School have sheltered in place as a precaution.
