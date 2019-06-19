UNCW soccer player gets World Cup experience with Jamaican national team

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Jamaican national team lost to Australia, 4-1, in its final match at the Women’s World Cup in France on Tuesday.
Thousands of miles away in Wilmington, girls at the Seahawk soccer camp were cheering for UNCW’s Sydney Schneider, a goalkeeper on the Jamaican team.
“It’s really amazing because I am on the field that she practices on,” said camper Josi Neal.
Schneider is from New Jersey but she’s able to play for Jamaica because her grandparents on her mother’s side were born there.
Sam Kerr scored all four of Australia’s goals in the Aussies’ easy victory but it wasn’t all bad news for Jamaica, which scored for the first time in three matches at this World Cup.
“It makes me want to practice as hard as I can,” camper Brielle Archer said. “I want to practice every single day. I want to be like her.”
Schneider’s Seahawk teammates have become her biggest cheerleaders.
“All of us are so excited for her,” said Baley Edwards. “We are rooting for her every chance we get.”
The experience of playing in the World Cup is no doubt memorable for Schneider, and it also helps the UNCW program.
“We have a player on a World Cup roster on our team,” said UNCW coach Chris Neal. “Any type of press is good press sometimes but this is amazing press.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.