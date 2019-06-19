8th Fred Lynch Invitational begins Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 8th annual Fred Lynch Invitational basketball tournament runs June 23-25 at four locations in New Hanover and Pender Counties.
Laney, Topsail, and Trask High Schools will all host games along with Wrightsboro Baptist Church.
“We are excited,” said tournament director Nathan Faulk. “Eight years is a longtime. It’s crazy to think it’s come so far.”
This year 70 team the most in the events history will take part, the most in the events history, and will have girls and boys flights.
The Fred Lynch Invitational gives high school coaches an opportunity to work with there teams. And allows college coaches to scout players.
“In the end we are about getting kids college exposer,” said Faulk. “We are happy with the amount of Division II and III schools that will be in.“
