MISSING: Wilmington teen last seen June 8

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.
According to social media posts from the Wilmington Police Department, Kenyona Janel Drakeford, 16, was last seen June 8 at her residence in the 5000 block of Pine Street.
Drakeford has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and the message to CRIMES (274637). Text-A-Tip messages are anonymous.
