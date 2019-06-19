At least a dozen shots fired, two people hospitalized in incident at Prince Mini Mart

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two male victims were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after a shooting in Wilmington on Tuesday night.
Wilmington police said at least 12 shots were fired in the incident at Prince Mini Mart on Princess Place Drive. New Hanover County Dispatch said the call for the shooting in the 2900 block of Princess Place Drive came in at 10:29 p.m.
The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown and no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing and we are working to gather more details, which we will share when they’re available.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.