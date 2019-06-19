Is your pup the next Picasso?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your pet can tap into his or her creative side at an event this weekend.
The Paws & Paint event is June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenfield Grind Skatepark.
Pet owners are invited to bring their four-legged friends for painting with your pet, face painting, live music, snow cones, raffles and more.
Tickets will be sold to participate in various events ($1 per ticket) with money from the event benefiting Wilmington Animal Centrix’s SNIP (spay/neuter program), which helps those who financial assistance getting their pets fixed.
