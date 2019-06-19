Get support to ‘Climb out of the Darkness’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Statistics show 1 in 7 new mothers and 1 in 10 new fathers will suffer from some form of mental illness around the birth of a child.
This weekend, Postpartum Support International hosts events around the globe for its Climb Out of the Darkness, the world’s largest event that raises awareness for the mental health of new families.
In Wilmington, survivors and supporters will come together for a walk on Saturday, June 22 at 9 a.m. at Halyburton Park.
The event is free and family friendly.
It features a workout with Fit4Mom, a scavenger hunt for the children and free family portraits by Kimberleigh Schneider photography.
A survivor will also speak to the crowd.
Organizers hope the walk helps to raise awareness, reduce stigma and empower those affected.
To learn more about Climb Out of the Darkness, go to http://www.postpartum.net/joinus/ or contact the Wilmington event coordinator Emily Savard Barlas at Emily.s.barlas@gmail.com.
