First Alert Forecast: consistently hot, occasionally stormy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Heat, humidity, and jet stream energy will conspire to generate a chance of showers and storms in the 30 to 40% range Wednesday and Thursday. Hopefully, all gardens will snag some useful rain; NOAA continues to carry most of the Cape Fear Region in a state of "moderate drought".
Summer officially arrives with the solstice this Friday amid temperatures quite reminiscent of the new season. Catch your full, fiery forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington here. And remember: anytime, on your terms, you can view a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!
