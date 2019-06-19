First Alert Forecast: consistently hot, occasionally stormy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Heat, humidity, and jet stream energy will conspire to generate a chance of showers and storms in the 30 to 40% range today and Thursday. Hopefully, all gardens will snag some useful rain; NOAA continues to carry most of the Cape Fear Region in a state of “moderate drought”.
Expect continued hot weather Friday and Saturday. Humidity values will drop and rain chances fall into the slim category. Hotter and more humid weather returns early next week along with pop up thunderstorm chances.
Summer officially arrives with the solstice this Friday amid temperatures quite reminiscent of the new season. Catch your full, fiery forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington here. And remember: anytime, on your terms, you can view a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!
