Employee arrested in connection to break-in at Whiteville restaurant

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people, including an employee, have been arrested in connection to a break-in at a Whiteville restaurant.
On June 15, Whiteville Police Department officers responded to Pigford’s Chicken on South J.K. Powell Blvd. for a report of a breaking and entering. It was determined that someone entered the business at 2:40 a.m. The suspect then opened the safe in the office and took $1,747 in cash.
Whiteville police say that an investigation determined that Ericah Gore, 26, an employee of Pigford’s, had conspired with Christopher Ellis, 28, to commit the theft.
Gore has been charged with conspiracy to commit breaking and entering/larceny and felony conspiracy.
Ellis has been charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny.
