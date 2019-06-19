Brunswick Co. woman reported missing

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 27-year-old woman who has been reported missing.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Brandy Marie Cowart was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday on Gilbert Road in Bolivia.
Cowart is 5′1 with green eyes and brown hair.
She could be driving a dark green 1997 Toyato Coralla DX with the N.C. tag number HAJ3407.
Officials say she is possibly with a man named Jesse William Ledford.
Anyone with information on Cowart’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. McMillan at 910-770-0266 or call 911.
