Brunswick Co. woman reported missing
By Jim Gentry | June 19, 2019 at 5:41 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 5:41 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 27-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Brandy Marie Cowart was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday on Gilbert Road in Bolivia.

Cowart is 5′1 with green eyes and brown hair.

She could be driving a dark green 1997 Toyato Coralla DX with the N.C. tag number HAJ3407.

Officials say she is possibly with a man named Jesse William Ledford.

Anyone with information on Cowart’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. McMillan at 910-770-0266 or call 911.

