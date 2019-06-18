A year later, police still searching for clues in Wilmington woman’s disappearance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Greenville Police Department are still searching for answers a year after a Wilmington woman went missing while visiting family.
Bonnie Gitto, 70, was last seen in the 100 block of Fairlane Road on May 18, 2018 while she was in town visiting loved ones.
Greenville police said that despite search efforts, there have been no sightings of Gitto and she has had no contact with her family since her disappearance.
Gitto also has ties to the Rocky Mount and Nash County areas, detectives say.
“Each day that passes is another day the family of Ms. Gitto doesn’t have answers,” said Kristen Hunter, spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department. “Detectives are determined to find out what happened to her.”
Anyone with information about Gitto’s disappearance is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4300. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for credible information.
