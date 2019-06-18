Woman drowns at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 57-year-old woman drowned at a Myrtle Beach resort Tuesday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police responded to The Patricia Grand at 2710 North Ocean Boulevard just before 4:00 a.m. after a witness in a nearby hotel saw a person face down in a hot tub, the report states.
Officers assisted hotel security with CPR until EMS arrived on scene.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
