Woman drowns at Myrtle Beach resort

Woman drowns at Myrtle Beach resort
Crews are on scene of a drowning at a Myrtle Beach resort. (Source: WMBF News)
By Nick Doria | June 18, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 11:45 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 57-year-old woman drowned at a Myrtle Beach resort Tuesday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Police responded to The Patricia Grand at 2710 North Ocean Boulevard just before 4:00 a.m. after a witness in a nearby hotel saw a person face down in a hot tub, the report states.

Officers assisted hotel security with CPR until EMS arrived on scene.

Crews are on scene of a drowning at a Myrtle Beach resort.
Crews are on scene of a drowning at a Myrtle Beach resort. (Source: WMBF News)

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.