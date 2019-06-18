Volunteers needed to clean up coast on America’s birthday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group that cleans up the coastline during an annual Fourth of July celebration needs more hands this year.
Masonboro.org is recruiting more volunteers to help clean up trash and pass out garbage bags to revelers on Masonboro Island on July 4.
On the holiday, thousands of boaters and beachgoers will transform the uninhabited island into party central.
Masonboro.org, founded in 2009, protects public access, promotes personal responsibility and preserves the island, making sure it can stay open to those who want to surf, camp, fish, boat and paddleboard there.
The volunteers can be seen all day on the island on the Fourth of July, wearing their signature red shirts.
In 2013, the group launched its Masonboro Island Explorer Program, an educational, science-based field trip to Masonboro Island for 50 fifth-grade students in New Hanover County. This year, it will expand the program to every fifth grader in the county, a total of 1,300 children.
To learn more or to sign up to become a volunteer, click here.
