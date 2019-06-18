UNCW to test warning siren system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW's Seahawk warning siren system is scheduled to be tested at noon on June 25.
The school will test the siren at full volume as well as additional emergency communication tools including email, desktop, phone and text notifications. Emergency beacons at CREST Research Park will also be tested.
No action is required during these tests.
The Seahawk warning siren system is an outdoor emergency warning tool used by UNCW in conjunction with other resources — including the school's website, Facebook, Twitter, campus-wide emails, mass text messages and phone calls — to communicate with the UNCW community during emergencies.
UNCW’s Environmental Health and Safety Department periodically tests the siren system and other emergency communication tools as part of their routine maintenance.
