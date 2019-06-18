Town of Atkinson without mayor

ATKINSON, N.C. (WECT) - The small Pender County town of Atkinson is without a mayor until further notice after Ken Smith resigned from the position Friday.
Smith served as mayor for a year and a half and spearheaded many hurricane recovery efforts for the town, which is about one-square-mile in size.
Smith also was elected to the Pender County School Board last November.
“With the time required for both being on the school board and mayor, I felt it was best to step aside as mayor. In the last year and a half, I have been able to accomplish a lot for our small town, and for eight months I have held both positions and enjoyed every single minute. I will continue to assist the town anyway they might need,” Smith wrote in a statement.
He will continue to serve on the Pender County School Board and plans to remain active in the Atkinson community, with a free basketball camp in town this week.
Right now, no one is filling Smith’s spot.
Town clerk Margie Craver said that an interim mayor will likely be named at a town council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 2.
