Sheriff says ’Raising the Age’ will raise costs for Columbus County law enforcement

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - At his first public meeting since his election was formally certified, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene had news for the members of the county commission.
The Raise the Age law, or House Bill 280 as it was passed in 2017, goes into effect Dec. 1, and will change how juvenile, non-violent offenders are handled in the North Carolina justice system.
Changes — and their side effects — vary from county to county. Several municipalities and county governments Southeastern North Carolina are already working to accommodate the changes ahead of the deadline.
For Columbus County, Greene said that will mean an additional $141,000 in expenses.
“The projection is quite phenomenal as far as dollar amounts,” he said.
The figure, Greene said, is based on the projections he has received from the state as to the number of additional juvenile offenders the county will need to make room for.
In Columbus County, however, there are not adequate facilities to meet the requirements of housing juveniles, Greene said, which means they have to be transported to other facilities.
That is expensive, he said, and the county was likely not expecting it.
“I don’t know the particulars, the ins and outs," Greene said at the meeting, "but I can tell you what it’s going to cost us, and that’s what we as a county have to be prepared for.”
Additionally, Greene informed the commission of the need to build fencing around the county jail — a project expected to cost upward of $300,000 to $450,000, based on existing bids.
Greene said the existing security fencing is a fire hazard, telling the commission that if there were to be a fire at the jail, there could be a significant security risk, because there is nowhere outside where inmates could go that is truly secure.
During his remarks, Greene showed video of Bladen County’s facilities, and the type of fencing that organization uses.
County staff said because of the high dollar figure, the project will have to go through the county’s formal bidding process. Commissioners said they are in favor of the project, and will await the bids.
Other commission business included:
- Approving the 2020 fiscal year budget, including an additional $5,000 to the swift water recovery service than was originally proposed, but reportedly requested by the staff.
- Holding a public hearing on a $16 million financing mechanism with Whiteville City Schools. There were no comments.
- Approving matches for grants to fund projects at the Fair Bluff library.
