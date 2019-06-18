Sharks win with rally in bottom of the ninth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ninth-inning drama dominated Monday’s game between the Asheboro Copperheads and the Wilmington Sharks, and the Sharks had the last word at Buck Hardee Field.
Cory Everett's single drove in Jacob Plastiak with the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning of Wilmington's 6-5 walk-off victory.
Asheboro's Bryce Marsh tied the game with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth before the Sharks (7-9) rallied in their final at-bat.
Plastiak and Clemente Inclan each walked to set up Everett, who produced Wilmington's first walk-off win of the year.
James Parker went 3-for-3 with two doubles and scored two runs for the Sharks. He was the only player to record more than one hit.
Aaron McKeithan and Everett each had a hit and two RBIs for the Sharks.
Reliever Henry Cartrett earned the victory, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out three in two innings pitched. Wilmington starter Noah Takac lasted six innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
The Sharks play again Tuesday when they host Morehead City at Buck Hardee Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
NOTES: Marissa Hundley, who anchors the 7 p.m. newscast weekdays on Fox Wilmington, threw out one of the ceremonial first pitches before Monday’s game...Asheboro used six pitchers in the game...The first two batters in each teams’ lineup combined to go 0-for-11 but scored five runs.
