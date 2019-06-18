Reward offered in unsolved 2018 Wilmington homicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crime Stoppers of New Hanover County is offering a $2000 reward to anyone with credible information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in the shooting death of a Wilmington man last year.
On Monday, July 30, 2018, officers responded to the 500 block of Harnett Street around 12:45 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter notification. Upon arrival, officers located 31-year-old Ruebin Irvin suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he later died.
Police later confirmed that Irvin was a validated gang member, however, investigators believe the deadly shooting was an isolated incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-531-9845; or contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
