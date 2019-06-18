Public hearings set for proposed log fumigation rule changes

“The proposed rule establishes emission control requirements for hazardous air pollutants and toxic air pollutants from log fumigation operations,” a DAQ release states. “A proposed amendment adds methyl bromide to the toxic air pollutant list with an AAL value of 0.005mg/m3 (milligrams per cubic meter) with a 24-hour averaging time. The Environmental Management Commission is also requesting public comment on a range for the AAL from 0.005 mg/m3 to 0.078 mg/m3.”