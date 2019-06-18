Public hearings set for proposed log fumigation rule changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pair of public hearings, including one in Wilmington, have been scheduled to discuss proposed changes to regulate emissions of methyl bromide at log fumigation operations.
The Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will hold public hearings in Raleigh on July 22 and Wilmington on July 23.
“The proposed rule establishes emission control requirements for hazardous air pollutants and toxic air pollutants from log fumigation operations,” a DAQ release states. “A proposed amendment adds methyl bromide to the toxic air pollutant list with an AAL value of 0.005mg/m3 (milligrams per cubic meter) with a 24-hour averaging time. The Environmental Management Commission is also requesting public comment on a range for the AAL from 0.005 mg/m3 to 0.078 mg/m3.”
Several facilities in our area currently have methyl bromide permits (see list at left).
In January, Malec Brothers Transport withdrew its request for a state permit to use methyl bromide to fumigate logs on a site near the Columbus and Bladen County line.
The company’s permit, filed in November 2017, requested the state allow its log treatment operation in Delco to release up to 140 tons of the toxic gas into the atmosphere. The request sparked fierce opposition from community members in Brunswick and Columbus counties.
Malec Brothers Transport CEO of U.S. Operations James Harris said they decided to withdraw the permit application in response to the public’s concerns.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
WHEN: July 22, 2019, 6:00 pm
WHERE: Department of Environmental Quality, Green Square Training Room 1210 217 West Jones St, Raleigh NC 27603
WHEN: July 23, 2019, 6:00 pm
WHERE: Cape Fear Cape Fear Community College, Union Station
502 N Front St., Wilmington, NC 28401
Public comments will be accepted through mail and email until Aug. 16. Comments may be submitted by email to daq.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Log Fumigation.”
Written comments can be mailed to:
Patrick Knowlson Division of Air Quality
1641 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, NC 27699-1641
