Pender Co. commissioners approve budget, which includes reduced property taxes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County commissioners unanimously approved the $68 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which includes a 1.5 percent cost of living adjustment for county employees and four-cent decrease in property taxes.
Board of Commissioners Chairman George Brown said Monday night the budget also contains funding to hire another three school resource officers, who will be assigned to the county’s public high schools. With this funding, Brown says all public schools in Pender County will have school resources officers.
The commissioners also approved a resolution to spend $45,000 to lease tasers and body cameras for the county sheriff’s office. Sheriff Alan Cutler said most of the tasers used by deputies need to be replaced.
The cost also covers buying 60 body cameras.
