Oak Island police asking for assistance in identifying man in video

The Oak Island Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying the suspect in the video below. The person in this video attempts to make entry into a vehicle in the 2500 block East Beach Drive around 3:00am Monday morning. The subject was not able to get into the vehicle and immediately left after motion lights came on. If you can identify the person of interest, please contact Oak Island Police Department at 910-278-5595 or submit an email to oidetectives@gmail.com. Thanks in advance!