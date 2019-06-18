Oak Island police asking for assistance in identifying man in video

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person seen on video trying to enter a vehicle.
According to a Facebook post from the OIPD, the incident took place in the 2500 block of East Beach Drive at approximately 3 a.m. Monday.
The person can be seen attempting to open a locked door on a vehicle before leaving the scene after motion lights were activated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Island police at 910-278-5595 or oidetectives@gmail.com.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.