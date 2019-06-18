Oak Island police asking for assistance in identifying man in video

Oak Island police video
By Jim Gentry | June 18, 2019 at 8:38 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 8:38 AM

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person seen on video trying to enter a vehicle.

According to a Facebook post from the OIPD, the incident took place in the 2500 block of East Beach Drive at approximately 3 a.m. Monday.

The person can be seen attempting to open a locked door on a vehicle before leaving the scene after motion lights were activated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Island police at 910-278-5595 or oidetectives@gmail.com.

The Oak Island Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying the suspect in the video below. The person in this video attempts to make entry into a vehicle in the 2500 block East Beach Drive around 3:00am Monday morning. The subject was not able to get into the vehicle and immediately left after motion lights came on. If you can identify the person of interest, please contact Oak Island Police Department at 910-278-5595 or submit an email to oidetectives@gmail.com. Thanks in advance!

Posted by Oak Island Police Department on Monday, June 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.