NHC leaders continue pledge to keep students in classrooms, out of courtrooms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County leaders on Tuesday renewed their pledge to keep students in school and out of the court system.
The School Justice Signing Ceremony took place at Blair Elementary, and renewed an agreement made more than three years ago to reduce officer involvement in minor misconduct issues at schools.
“Today is a milestone for us. We’re three and a half years into our original agreement, it was for a period of three years, so we’ve rebooted today but we’re here to celebrate success. The motivation behind this is to make our schools even safer than they were before, to keep kids in school, to address behavior in positive ways and to keep kids in school and out of the court system,” said Chief District Court Judge J. Corpening, II.
According to Corpening, about 85 percent of children referred to a school resource officer ended up in court before the pledge was signed. After its implementation, the number dropped to just 24 percent.
City, county, law enforcement, and judicial leaders were at Tuesday’s ceremony to sign the renewed pledge.
“Our board of education adopted this policy, the vote was unanimous. Our board of county commissioners adopted unanimously the support for this and to agree to be a signing partner. Our city council did the same thing, unanimously. For our community to come together and say ‘schools we support you in this work, we support our children, we want better outcomes for our children’ is a powerful sign that our community is doing great things," Corpening said.
Corpening added the agreement, which he brainstormed with Superintendent Tim Markley over a cup of coffee in 2012, made schools safer, increased graduation rates, and has bettered the community as a whole.
“I’ve been volunteering at schools for 24 years directing traffic and opening car doors. I feel like they’re all my children. I want things to be better for them. As parents we want things the lives of our children to be better. I hate seeing lives marred or even ruined because of an encounter with a court system that didn’t have to happen,” he said.
Under this inter-agency agreement, New Hanover County Schools have implemented a graduated response model for behavioral issues.
“Discipline doesn’t have to look like punishment. As parents we don’t go from zero to harshest every time our kids do something. So we’ve employed a graduated response model to try to respond to behavior. Our schools have done a fabulous job of implementing this. Let’s act as parents instead of punishers," he said.
NC Chief Justice Cheri Beasley was also at Tuesday’s event. She discussed how just one suspension triples a student’s likelihood of not graduating. This agreement, she said, was about giving, “boys and girls a second chance.”
Along with New Hanover County eight additional counties have adopted this model, 30 more are looking into doing the same.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.