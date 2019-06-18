KNOW HIM? Wilmington police seek ID of man accused of obscene act in public

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of an obscene act in public last month.
A spokesperson for the WPD said the man put his hands down his pants and began rubbing himself in front of a woman outside a store near the Mayfaire Shopping Center on May 21.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
