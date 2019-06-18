‘I couldn’t ask for a better friend’: Longtime friend remembers motorcyclist killed in crash

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Friends and family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash said their goodbyes Tuesday.
According to officers in Whiteville, Benjamen Kyle Price, 27, died Saturday after he collided with a car making a left turn on Smyrna Road.
Price’s friend of 15 years, Kevin Singletary, saw him hours before he died. He said Price came into Black’s Tire, where Singletary works, to change the tire on his motorcycle.
Two hours later, police said Price crashed into a car on that motorcycle. Singletary said his friend loved the bike, and it crushed him to hear he died on it.
“I remember the day he got that bike. He called me and he said, ‘I got it. I got it,’” Singletary said. “I said, ‘Boy, you ain’t right,’ but seeing him smile on that bike, seeing how he acted, just like driving his truck, he always smiled, always had a smile on his face.”
Singletary remembered his friend as someone who’d go out of his way to help anyone.
“He was kindhearted. If anyone had a chance to meet him, within the first five minutes, they’d love him," Singletary said. "He always had a laugh, always joking around, always playing.”
Singletary said when his fiance first told him his friend died, he thought she was lying.
“It felt like someone ripped my heart out," Singletary said. "I couldn’t ask for a better friend. I’m going to miss him. I love him like a brother. To me, he is my brother and I love him.”
Friend Summer Livingston remembered Price as a fun-loving person.
“He made everyone smile. There was never a dull moment with him around," Livingston said. "He will truly be missed. Ride on in heaven now.”
Price’s viewing was Tuesday night and his funeral is Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Worthington Funeral Home.
Price leaves behind two daughters. The driver of the car in the crash, Darrien Frink, was cited for failure to yield.
No one else was injured in the crash.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.