First Alert Forecast: summery with increasing storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Summer officially arrives with the solstice this Friday and your First Alert Forecast features classically sultry temperatures and humidity levels through the period. The highest shower and storm chances - 40% at that - are Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on those but, in the meantime, here are some forecast details for your Tuesday...
Temperatures: cresting within a few degrees of 90.
Dew point temperatures: in the sticky 70s all the way.
Storm chances: 10 to 20%, akin to isolated activity.
Winds: southwest at mainly 10 mph with some gusts to 20.
Catch your full forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington here. Of course, anytime, on your terms, you can view a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.