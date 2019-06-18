First Alert Forecast: quintessential summery pattern

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Summer officially arrives with the solstice this Friday and your First Alert Forecast features classically sultry temperatures and humidity levels through the period. The highest shower and storm chances - 40% at that - are Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on those but, in the meantime, as you check out your extended forecast here are some main points to keep in mind.
- Temperatures: Each day afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 70s.
- Showers and storms: Odds will climb to 40% Wednesday and Thursday but no one day will be a washout. The precipitation will continue to put a dent in the drought across much of the eastern Carolinas.
- Bright sunshine: By Friday, a drier and hotter pattern will set up across the Cape Fear Region as summer officially begins. The heat and humidity will not be backing down anytime soon so take the proper precautions while being outside!
Catch your full forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington here. Of course, anytime, on your terms, you can view a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code on your WECT Weather App!
