Federal, state money to pay for generators in several local communities
June 18, 2019 at 4:59 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 4:59 PM

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Several communities in our area are getting generators to use during storms or other emergencies.

According to a news release from the NC Department of Public Safety, FEMA and the state approved around $1.4 million in funding for 24 generators.

Generators will be installed locally at:

  • West Bladen High School in Bladenboro
  • East Bladen High School in Elizabethtown
  • Calabash Town Hall/Emergency Operations Center
  • Calabash Public Works Building
  • Whiteville Fire Department
  • Whiteville City Hall

Money for the generators comes from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which helps local governments strengthen public infrastructure to help communities withstand storms and disasters. FEMA provides at least 75 percent of costs and the state covers the remaining 25 percent.

