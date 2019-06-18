COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: ‘An Apple a student keeps the teaching going’: Teacher needs iPads for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You've heard the saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away." Now one teacher has tweaked that famous proverb to say an “apple a student keeps the teaching going!”
Tara Davis, a teacher at Wallace Elementary School, wants to raise money so she can buy iPads for her students. She says several of her students come from homes were English isn’t the primary language. She wants to enhance their learning using several iPad programs.
Through Donors Choose, an online charity, teachers across the country raise money for projects not budgeted in their school systems.
“Each class has roughly four to five iPads to service 18-plus students,” Davis says on her Donors Choose page. “Having more technology in the classroom will give my students access to the latest technology and remediation programs to enhance their learning. Extra iPads will ensure students are able to work on a program that meets them at their learning level while I pull a small group.”
Once the money is raised, Donors Choose will purchase the iPads and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to help Davis purchase iPads for her students, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.