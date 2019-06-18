Brunswick County Board of Commissioners vote to cut ties and funding with Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an unanimous vote Monday, Brunswick County’s Board of Commissioners approved the budget that will cut funding and ties with Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Coastline’s contract with the county will expire on July 21.
Commissioners were concerned with the number of calls to which Coastline was able to respond.
“The way the county looks at this is that it’s not that they made 25 percent of their calls,” said Randy Thompson, vice chair of the board of commissioners. “It’s the fact that they missed 75 percent of their calls.”
Thompson worried about how many of the 75 percent of calls were critical but is happy the county was able to respond to what Coastline wasn’t. Those 75 percent, Brunswick County services responded to, according to Thompson.
During public comments, Coastline President David Robinson told the board about the services his squad provides, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to change commissioners’ minds.
“We are disappointed,” said Robinson. ”We can say that we have done a good job for the past 42 years.
“We are very disappointed in our county leadership. They didn’t listen to anything that we had to say.”
Ed Conrow, the Brunswick County Director of Emergency Services, said he believes the community won’t see any changes in service and that residents should feel safe.
“(The change) will be seamless,” said Conrow. “There will be no difference in the 911 service that is covered. They aren’t going to see any difference. The difference will be instead of seeing a Coastline ambulance, that will be a Brunswick County EMS medic responding.”
Robinson says Coastline would like to continue to provide service even if it doesn’t get the $36,000 from that county that helps pay for the services. But without a franchise, he says Coastline will have to close.
