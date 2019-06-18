After feedback, backlash over proposed noise ordinance changes, city adjusts suggested update

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After two weeks of often emotional responses from business owners, citizens and members of Wilmington City Council, city staff returned to present an updated proposal for changes to the noise ordinance.
City Attorney John Joye said he and his team appreciated all of the feedback, as well as the work a number of the council members have put in on the issue.
Deputy City Attorney Meredith Everhart presented the updates, but clarified that the purpose and intent of the proposed changes remains the same: to streamline the ordinance and make it easier for both the public and law enforcement to understand.
Everhart said she wanted to also make clear some of the misconceptions she said she’s heard over the last two weeks. Wilmington has an existing ordinance with a permit provision, and the proposed changes would not lower or otherwise change the acceptable decibel levels.
What is changing is, for the most part, procedural.
Everhart said after the June 3 meeting, she and her staff took the council’s feedback, along with the numerous emails and calls the city received, and made a few changes.
One, which Everhart said addressed many of the concerns from businesses, was the permitting process.
In the existing ordinance, there is a permit required for certain outdoor events, but the city has no means of denying a request.
In the new proposal, Everhart said they removed the provision for all outdoor events with amplified sound, and rewrote the language to only require events where the decibel level will or may be exceeded.
Additionally, the new language will allow businesses with recurring outdoor events to obtain up to 30 permits at a time, so long as the first and last date are no more than one year apart.
Council members still had questions about the proposed changes, and Mayor Pro-Tem Margaret Haynes renewed her concerned with the citywide 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. timing for some of the prohibitions.
She said 6 a.m. is still too early, in her opinion, for activities like landscaping to be taking place. At the same time, she said 11 p.m. might be too early to require bars and restaurants to turn down the volume.
Haynes suggested the timing be 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. instead.
There was also a lengthy discussion about the provision to allow certain trash collection activities outside the citywide hours, especially in the downtown central business district.
Currently, city employees begin collecting trash from bins around 3:30 a.m.
Everhart said the staff plans to send out the additional revisions in time to allow the council to vote on the issue at its July 16 meeting. There is not a requirement to hold a public hearing.
Council member Neil Anderson said he was hesitant to not call a public hearing, because he has concerns the general public does not have a full understanding of the issue. He consented to foregoing a public meeting on the topic, so long as the staff felt the issue had been adequately addressed.
The council meets for its June 18 regular meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
